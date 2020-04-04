Boil-water advisory: April 4, 2020

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 950 customers on Seventh Avenue, Clyde Court, Parsons Court, Iowa Street, Oregon Street and Fifth Avenue, Washington Street, parts of W.Va. 21 and Falcon Drive and surrounding side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Holly Hills Subdivision of Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on 57th Street Southeast, Victory Avenue and Watson Street in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Carver and Marshall streets and Howard Avenue in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on West Washington Street and Moran and Seventh avenues in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Monroe Street in South Charleston.