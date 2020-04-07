Boil-water advisory: April 8, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lock Street and Minor and Main avenues in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Summit and Bud streets, Bud Avenue and Hillsdale Drive in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for Ford Street in Beckley, following a broken water main.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Central Avenue in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for some customers in Airport, specifically from 324 to 664 Pike Drive and including Musick Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Rosalie Drive and Jean Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 120 customers on portions of MacCorkle Avenue, C Street, B Street, 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Bendview Drive and Rock Holly Road in South Hills.