Boil-water advisory: April 9, 2020

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

  • The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers along Mercer Mall Road from Mead Tractor to Airport Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Lock Street and Minor and Main avenues in Nitro.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Summit Street, Bud Avenue, Bud Street and Hillsdale Drive in Princeton.
  • Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ford Street in Beckley.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar.
  • The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett Water System.

