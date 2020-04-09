Boil-water advisory: April 9, 2020

water advisories
- The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers along Mercer Mall Road from Mead Tractor to Airport Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Lock Street and Minor and Main avenues in Nitro.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Summit Street, Bud Avenue, Bud Street and Hillsdale Drive in Princeton.
- Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ford Street in Beckley.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett Water System.