water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Bauer Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Washington Avenue S.E. in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 1900 customers in South Charleston from Jefferson Road to St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on 39th Street in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 665 customers on Central Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 42nd Street, 43rd Street, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Staunton Avenue and Kanawha Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Pleasant Hill Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire W.Va. 5 area of Big Bend following a water main break.
The Mason Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of its entire water system, following a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for Arnett customers on Granny Mae Road only, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Dock’s Creek Road, Lynwood Drive, Mills Branch and anyone in those areas who experienced low or no water pressure.