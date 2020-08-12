West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on MacCorkle Avenue S.E. and 43rd Street in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. This area includes Horace Mann Middle School. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 17th Street in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on White Oak Road and Harless Lane in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Craigsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tioga Road north beginning at Lick Fork Road and all side roads, including Lick Fork Road, Delphia Road, Horse Pen Hollow Road, Radcliff Road, Bear Pen Road, Hall Hollow Road and all of Tioga proper. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Greenland Circle, Peach Tree Lane, Holly Berry Lane, Robin Lane and Ivywood Lane in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately customers on Belmont Street in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Lancaster Avenue, Washington Avenue, 41st Street, 42nd Street, 43rd Street, 44th Street and 45th Street in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 800 customers in the Tornado, Angel Fork and Browns Creek areas in St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Bauer Avenue on Charleston's West Side.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Washington Avenue S.E. in Kanawha City.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the town of Meadow Bridge Water System has been lifted.