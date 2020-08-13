West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on the following streets in Scarbro and Mossy areas: Little Fork Road, Lick Fork Road, Goode Creek Road, Long Branch Road, Webb Lane, Hidden Drive, Delung Lane, Krisly Road, Mossy Rock Drive, Peters Cemetery Road, Toney Fork Road, Toney Creek Road, Jesse Lane, Les Drive, Joe Hall Road, Bishop Branch, Rhododendron Trail, Holly Lane, Maple Street, Gordon Drive, Kincaid Kingston Road, Spencer Road and 1-5800 Okey Patteson Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on MacCorkle Avenue S.W., Rotation Drive, Hewitt Drive and Willow Court in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Cantley Drive, Wilkie Drive, Shellar Drive, Cook Drive, Samantha Lane and Hillview Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lower Gragston and anyone year this area who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for 4H Lake Road, including all side streets and for Grandview Road from the intersection of Clarence Lane to the end of the Beckley Water Company System on Grandview Road, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on the MacCorkle Avenue S.E. and 43rd Street areas in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 17th Street in Nitro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 42nd Street, 43rd Street, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Staunton Avenue and Kanawha Avenue in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 665 customers on Central Avenue in South Charleston
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 90 customers on Greenland Circle, Peach Tree Lane, Holly Berry Lane, Robin Lane and Ivywood Lane in South Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for Coal City water customers.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 35 customers on 39th Street in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on White Oak Road and Harless Lane in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued customers on Belmont Street in South Hills.