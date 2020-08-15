- The Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from East Pineville at Nationwide Insurance to the Lucille Cook Booster Station. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 1,150 customers on Coal River Road, including Strawberry Road and Lower Falls Road and side streets in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue between F Street and E Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 60 customers on MacCorkle Avenue S.W., Rotation Drive, Hewitt Drive and Willow Court in St. Albans.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in Oak Hill.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Lancaster Avenue, Washington Avenue, 41st Street, 42nd Street, 43rd Street, 44th Street and 45th Street in Kanawha City.
- The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Craigsville Public Service District has been lifted.
- Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 4H Lake Road and Grandview Road from the intersection of Clarence Lane to the end of the system including side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on the following streets in Scarbro and Mossy areas: Little Fork Road, Lick Fork Road, Goode Creek Road, Long Branch Road, Webb Lane, Hidden Drive, Delung Lane, Krisly Road, Mossy Rock Drive, Peters Cemetery Road, Toney Fork Road, Toney Creek Road, Jesse Lane, Les Drive, Joe Hall Road, Bishop Branch, Rhododendron Trail, Holly Lane, Maple Street, Gordon Drive, Kincaid Kingston Road, Spencer Road and 1-5800 Okey Patteson Road.