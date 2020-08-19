Essential reporting in volatile times.

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Lee Street in East Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on McLane Pike in Liberty. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Virginia Avenue in Dunbar.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Ballard Road in Alum Creek (Washington Public Service District area).

The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Red Sulphur Public Service District.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett Water System.

West Virginia American Water has lifted boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Hillsdale Drive, Front Street, Carson Street and Monroe Street in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 612 between Toney Fork Road and Lick Fork Road in Mossy.