Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


water advisorIES

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mountaineer Boulevard in Charleston, following a water main break.

A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system, following the main well failure.

WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Oakdale Avenue, Tremont Street, North Drive and Nancy Street in South Charleston, following a water main break.

WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Heavenly Drive, Midkiff Road, Arnett Drive, Lynch Drive, Timberland Trail, Ellwood Drive, Peaceful Lane, Sawmill Road and Parker Drive in South Charleston, following a water main break.

Customers should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

WVAW has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights.