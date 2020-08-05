water advisorIES
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mountaineer Boulevard in Charleston, following a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system, following the main well failure.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Oakdale Avenue, Tremont Street, North Drive and Nancy Street in South Charleston, following a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Heavenly Drive, Midkiff Road, Arnett Drive, Lynch Drive, Timberland Trail, Ellwood Drive, Peaceful Lane, Sawmill Road and Parker Drive in South Charleston, following a water main break.
Customers should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
WVAW has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights.