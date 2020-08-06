water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on the following streets in Oak Hill: Allman Street and all unnamed side streets, Union Loop, Drennen Lane, Lois Lane, Briarwood Trailer Park and a portion of Summerlee Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Douglas Street and Elm Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Pine Hill Estates, Swanson Lane and anyone in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers at the South Central Regional Jail and U.S. Postal Service Office on Centre Way in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ashby Avenue, Fort Hill Drive and Hayes Avenue in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Mountaineer Boulevard in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Nimitz Avenue in Beckley.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 62 from the Water Plant to White’s Creek and anyone in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Oakdale Avenue, Tremont Street, North Drive and Nancy Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 45 customers on Jordan Street, Capehart Lane, Hayes Avenue, Smith Street, Young Drive, Sullivan Avenue and Marshall Avenue in Dunbar.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Gary Public Service District in McDowell County.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 3 in Eccles, beginning at the intersection of Fortuna Road westbound to the end of the Beckley Water System, including all side streets.