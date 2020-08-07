water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on MacCorkle Avenue S.W. and River Walk Mall in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the intersection of Whitby Road and Kayla Lane to and including Fireco in the Coal City area. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Gatewood Road from Chapel Road to Needles Eye Road, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road and Rowe Hollow in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Forest Edge Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Groves Road, including all side roads, in Leivasy.
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the Ward Road cut-off to Canvas Post Office, including all side roads. Also from the Ward Road cut-off on W.Va. 39 toward Nettie to 5184 Canvas Nettie Road.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on the following streets in Oak Hill: Allman Street and all unnamed side streets, Union Loop, Drennen Lane, Lois Lane, Briarwood Trailer Park and a portion of Summerlee Road.
- Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for W.Va. 3 in Eccles, beginning at the intersection of Fortuna Road westbound to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, including all side streets.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Heavenly Drive, Midkiff Road, Arnett Drive, Lynch Drive, Timberland Trail, Ellwood Drive, Peaceful Lane, Sawmill Road and Parker Drive in South Charleston.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Odd water system.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Douglas Street and Elm Street in Dunbar.