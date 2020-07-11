Boil-water advisory: July 11, 2020

water advisories
The Town of Meadow Bridge has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 20 and 13 intersection to Gene’s Marathon Station on W.Va. 20 South. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 320 customers on Costello Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Dayton Drive, Barber Drive, Swinburn Street, Grove Avenue, Baird Drive, Warren Street, Rosalie Drive, Cunningham Drive, Jean Street and Avon Street in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Grandview Road from the intersection of 4H Lake road to the end of the Beckley Water System. This included all side streets off of Grandview Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 125 customers on Bethany Drive, Beechcrest Drive, Beechvale Drive, Dellway Drive, Kens Lane, Stranahan Drive, Walnut Valley Drive, Brookside Drive, Sally Lane, Maple Lane and Russet Drive in Cross Lanes.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Meadow Bridge Water System has been lifted.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 29th Street and Blaine Boulevard in North Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on 32nd Street, 31st Street, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 28th Street and Blaine Boulevard in North Charleston.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Rupert Water system.