water advisory
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on Beechcrest Drive, Brookside Drive, Stranahan Drive, Betheny Drive, Dellway Drive, Kens Lane, Kama Lane, Beechvale Drive, Russet Drive, Cooperhawks Lane, Sally Lane, Maple Lane and Walnut Valley Lane in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
- Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Wyoming Avenue, Nimitz Avenue, Bradley Avenue, Stewart Avenue, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The town of Oceana has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Oceana Middle School to past the Glen Apartments. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers near the bottom of Red Star Road in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Stricker Road, Canterbury Road, Regency Drive, and Oxford Circle area of South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the entire Pineville Municipal Water Works.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on F Street, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, D Street and E Street in South Charleston.