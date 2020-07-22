water advisories
The Hurricane Water Utility has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Bryn Mawr Road, Bryn Mawr Way and Lake Drive, following a water line break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 10th Street in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.
Pleasant Hill Public Service District in Big Bend has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Vaughn Road, following a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dean Street, Sidney Street, Skyview Drive and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dock’s Creek, Lynnwood Road, Hutchison Branch, Mill Branch and anyone in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Valley Street, James Street and Birch Street in St. Albans.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Old Eccles Road from Dickinson Avenue to the end of the system, including all side streets. This also included Old Mill Village, Village Park and Rolling Hills Estates.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Berkley Street, from the intersection of Jennings to the end of Berkley Street.
The Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the Word of Life Church to the end of Avis Acres.
The Pleasant Hill Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Route 5 to the Armory.