water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 610 customers on Roxalana Road, Midway Drive, Upper Midway Drive, Roberts Road and Oak Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break, which also drained an area storage tank.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Brethren Church Road to the end of W.Va. 54, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has issued a boil-water advisory for the Gary Public Service District in McDowell County, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 5900 Block of Raven Drive in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Garvin Avenue in West Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 36th Street and Venable Avenue in Kanawha City.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Dean Street, Sidney Street, Skyview Drive, and all side streets.