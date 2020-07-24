water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 104 customers on Mary Street, Amandaville Court, Oliver Street (from MacCorkle Avenue, South to end), MacCorkle Avenue (from Oliver Street to Kanawha River), Byram Street, Beverly Street, Wren Street, Jones Street, Riverside Drive, Rust Street and West Maine Street (from Coal River Road to Kanawha River) of St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Perkins Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Rocklick Road, Rocklick School Road, Menefee Hill Road, Rainey Hollow, Beaver Road, McCoy Ridge, Francks Ponderosa, Minden Road, Concho Road and Ace Adventure Park Properties, Thurbon Road, Poff Road and Tyree Land Road in Mindon. The advisory follows hydrant repairs.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the GoMart intersection to Erie Lane on Nettie Leivasy Road, including Bailey Road, Alderson Road and Dorsey Road in Nettie. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mount Creek Drive and Water Lane in Cool Ridge. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 10th Street in Belle.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Brethren Church Road to the end of W.Va. 54, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 610 customers on Roxalana Road, Midway Drive, Upper Midway Drive, Roberts Road and Oak Street in Dunbar.