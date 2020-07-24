West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on the following streets in Scarbro: Scarbro Loop, Blossom Road, Dequasie Lane, Whitlow Lane, Wingrove Hill Road, 4th Street, Park Street, Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane, Hailee Lane, Sweetwood Lane, Chestnut Hill Farm Road, Old Farm Road, Stover Hollow Road, Scarbro Hill Road, White Oak Hill Road, Oliver Road, Ward Avenue, Walnut Road, Red Bird Lane and Willow Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Churchill Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on the 5900 Block of Raven Drive in Rand.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Garvin Avenue in West Charleston.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Dock’s Creek, Lynnwood Road, Hutchison Branch, Mill Branch, and anyone near those areas who experienced low or no water pressure.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Hurricane public water system.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Rocklick Road, Rocklick School Road, Menefee Hill Road, Rainey Hollow, Beaver Road, McCoy Ridge, Francks Ponderosa, Minden Road, Concho Road and Ace Adventure Park Properties, Thurbon Road, Poff Road and Tyree Land Road in Mindon.