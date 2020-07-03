Boil-water advisory: July 3, 2020

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Mace Street, Bullfrog Road, Lakeview Drive, Morton Heights, Whitt Lane and Mountainview Drive in the Elkview/Pinch areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Arrow Head Drive to County Route 817 on Bills Creek Road, including June Bug Lane, Sylvester Drive, Pinson Drive and all of Arrow Head Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Lincoln Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Alum Creek area following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Main Avenue and Beech Avenue in Nitro.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Stacey Drive, Pauley Street and Clemmer Drive in Elkview.
- The Rainelle Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Rainelle Water System.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett Water System.