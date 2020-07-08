Boil-water advisory: July 8, 2020

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Smoot Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakhurst Street in MacArthur, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Indiana Street, Chestnut Street, Garrett Street Kinder Street and surrounding side streets in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 95 customers on 11th Avenue, F Street, L Street, 10th Avenue and D Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Wilcox Street in Crab Orchard.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on County Route 75 from Walker’s Branch Road to Haney’s Branch. This included customers in that area who recently experienced low or no water pressure.

