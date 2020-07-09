Boil-water advisory: July 9, 2020

water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Fairview Drive, Moses Street and Freedom Circle in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakhurst Street in MacArthur, following a broken water main.
Rupert Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on F Street to Angean Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Bethany Drive, Beechcrest Drive, Beechvale Drive, Dellway Drive, Kens Lane, Stranahan Drive, Walnut Valley Drive, Brookside Drive, Sally Lane, Maple Lane and Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory effective immediately for Sweeneysburg Road from the intersection of Seahurst Drive to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, including all side streets with the exception of Seahurst Drive; Maple Fork Road from the intersection of Sweeneysburg Road to Burn Bowyer Road, including all side streets; and Clear Fork Road from the intersection of Sweeneysburg Road to Tilus Lane, including all side streets. The notice follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 29th Street and Blaine Boulevard in North Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the entire Clear Creek water system, following a water main break.
The town of Meadow Bridge has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the W.Va. 20 and 31 intersection to north on W.Va. 20.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 320 customers on Costello Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Dayton Drive, Barber Drive, Swinburn Street, Grove Avenue, Baird Drive, Warren Street, Rosalie Drive, Cunningham Drive, Jean Street and Avon Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on 32nd Street, 31st Street, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 28th Street and Blaine Boulevard in North Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Dutch Hollow Road, Laura Anderson Lake Road, Marsal Lane and Contour Drive in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Smoot Avenue in Dunbar.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Oakhurst street in MacArthur, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on 41st Street, 42nd Street, 40th Street, Staunton Avenue, Noyes Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Cemetery Hill Road in Matoaka.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on the Okey L. Patteson Highway at the beginning of Carlisle community. Streets affected are Lopez Road, Carmelia Lane, Craighead Lane, Silver Gap Road, Grace Lane, Oakwood Street, Kim and Kass Lane, part of Orchard Road and Okey Patteson Road from Kim and Kass Lane to Silver Gap Road.
