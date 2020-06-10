Boil-water advisory: June 10, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Vine Street, Ohio Street, Poplar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Phase 1 of Orchard Woods in Crab Orchard, including Orchard Woods Drive and all adjacent side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on the following streets in Charleston: Crances Drive, Chandler Drive, Iris Drive, Fields Street, Daisy Drive, Cosmos Drive, Pansy Drive, Ivy Drive, Kearse Avenue and Leon Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Lincoln Avenue, Elm Street, Chestnut Street, Washington Avenue and Athletic Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on a section of Kanawha State Forest Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 11th Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Lakeview Drive, Morton Heights, Pinewood Road, Spruce Lane, part of Elm Street from Terumi Lane to Spruce Lane and part of Upper Pinch Road from Stella Drive to Brandy Run Road in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 60 customers on Kay Neva Lane, Laurie Lane, Trysling Lane, Wildwood Way and Carney Drive in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on the following streets: Bryan Avenue, Lower Falls Road, Seagull Drive, Tulip Lane, Rose Lane, Violet Lane, Helper Lane, Two Notch Way, River Park Circle, Cassius Lane, Lower Falls Estates, Abingdon Drive, Lindsay Lane, Woodmere Drive, Shortcut Lane, Mallard Circle, Mill Street and Phillips Street in St. Albans.