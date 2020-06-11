Boil-water advisory: June 12, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Morecott Drive, Dogwood Drive, Winding Hills Drive, Pinewood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Hickory Drive and Maple Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory effective immediately for Cabell Heights Road from Primrose Lane to Wickham Road this includes all adjacent and side streets, Wickham Road from Cabell Heights Road to and including Davis Farm Road, Jessup Lane, Quincy Drive and Don Street. The notice was being issued following a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory effective immediately for Ritter Drive from Violet Lane to Trump Street including all adjacent side streets this includes C&O Road and Grandview Road and all side streets to the end of Beckley Water Company system. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Karen Circle in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for some Beckwith customers on Shelter Road between Nugen Cemetery to Dempsey Road, Cassidy Branch, Kendall Hill and Shakedown Street. The advisory follows valve repairs.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stone Road, Hickory Road and Stonebrook Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Honaker Drive, Sissonville Drive and Wolf Penn Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Sissonville Road and Sugar Creek Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Lakeview Drive, Morton Heights, Pinewood Road, Spruce Lane, part of Elm Street from Terumi Lane to Spruce Lane and part of Upper Pinch Road from Stella Drive to Brandy Run Road in Pinch.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on a section of Kanawha State Forest Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Lincoln Avenue, Elm Street, Chestnut Street, Washington Avenue and Athletic Drive in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Dawnview Drive, Pring Drive, Russ Drive, Triple Run Road, Lightning Bug Lane, Patton Lane and a portion of Crystal Drive in Cross Lanes.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Big Bend Public Service District water system has been lifted.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Farley Branch to Streeter and Farley Branch going south to W.Va. 19 to the town of Flat Top.