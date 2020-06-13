Boil-water advisory: June 13, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 190 customers on Elk River Road North, Waterview Lane, Mulberry Lane, Jemison Drive, Questing Lane, Northwind Lane, Youngs Bottom, Chapel Heights, Panther Mountain, Hoffman Street, Holsclaw Drive and Hayes Street in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Cabell Heights Road from Primrose Lane to Wickham Road including all adjacent and side streets, Wickham Road from Cabell Heights Road to and including Davis Farm Road, Jessup Lane, Quincy Drive and Don Street.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ritter Drive from Violet Lane to Trump Street, including all adjacent streets, C&O Road and Grandview Road and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water Company system.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets in Beckwith: Shelter Road between Nugen Cemetery to Dempsey Road, Cassidy Branch, Kendall Hill and Shakedown Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Old Lashmeet Road, Delp Place, Bart Court, Dishner Road and McBride Way in Lashmeet.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 210 customers on Morecott Drive, Dogwood, Drive, Winding Hills Drive, Pinewood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Hickory Drive and Maple Drive in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on 4th Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Karen Circle in Pinch.