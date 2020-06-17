Boil-water advisory: June 17, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Oakdale Avenue and Forest Circle in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on New Hope Road in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all of North Sandbranch Road, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on the following streets in Lashmeet: Mount Olive Road, Basham Road, Dillon Lane, Hill Hollow Road, Gillespie Road, Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Edna Place, Jasmine Drive, Deepwoods Trail, Mighty Oak Lane, Wright Mountain Road, Farmhouse Drive, Keyser Place, Wheeler Road, Sam Davis Road, Jesse James Drive, La Casa Road and Pheasant Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the Smith Road area of Tornado. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers in the South Errington Road, Prudence Road (Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane, Thurmond Road and Prudence Road intersection to R.J. Corman Railroad Offices in Prudence. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 110 customers on Old Minden Road below Berry Lane, Minden Road, Duncan Street, Beaver Lane, Rocklick Road, Rocklick School Road, Thurbon Road, Minden Tipple Road, Minden Bottom Road, Wrights Turn Road, Minden Bottom Road, Wrights Turn Road, Thomas Morst Road, Minnis Road, Lynch Harper Road, Evans Road, Scrappers Corner, McKinney Road, Mary Lane, Old Minden Store Road, Crouch Road, Minden Church Road, Frank Ponderosa Road, Poff Road, Tyree Land Road, Menefee Hill Road, Rainey Hollow Road and Morst Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The boil-water advisory for the Danese Public Service District Water System has been lifted.