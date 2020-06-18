Boil-water advisory: June 18, 2020

water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 86th Street, Ballfield Alley, 87th Street, Maryland Avenue, Long Alley, California Avenue, Highland Park, 89th street and 90th Street in Marmet. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for all of North Sandbranch Road, including all side streets.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Ritter Drive from Violet Lane, Beaver to First Street Hinton Road in front of Shady Spring High School and to Blue Jay 6 Road off Flat Top Road including all adjacent and side streets this includes C&O Dam Road, 4H Lake Road, Grandview Road and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water Company system.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Oakdale Avenue and Forest Circle in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 110 customers on Pickens Avenue, Central Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Fraziers Lane, Joe Street, Cross Creek Road and side streets of Buffalo.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on the following streets in Lashmeet: Mount Olive Road, Basham Road, Dillon Lane, Hill Hollow Road, Gillespie Road, Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Edna Place, Jasmine Drive, Deepwoods Trail, Mighty Oak Lane, Wright Mountain Road, Farmhouse Drive, Keyser Place, Wheeler Road, Sam Davis Road, Jesse James Drive, La Casa Road and Pheasant Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers in the South Errington Road, Prudence Road (Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane, Thurmond Road and Prudence Road intersection to R.J. Corman Railroad Offices in Prudence.