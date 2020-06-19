Boil-water advisory: June 19, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Spring Hill Avenue, Parkview Drive, Messinger Lane, Chittum Lane, Willa Lane and Fairview Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Oakvale Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 95 customers on New Hope Road in Pinch.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on the Smith Road area of Tornado.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has been lifted.
The Walton Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ambler Ridge Road, Lynch Ridge Road, Mount Hope Road and U.S. 119 from Ambler Ridge Road to McKown Creek Bridge.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 110 customers on Old Minden Road below Berry Lane, Minden Road, Duncan Street, Beaver Lane, Rocklick Road, Rocklick School Road, Thurbon Road, Minden Tipple Road, Minden Bottom Road, Wrights Turn Road, Minden Bottom Road, Wrights Turn Road, Thomas Morst Road, Minnis Road, Lynch Harper Road, Evans Road, Scrappers Corner, McKinney Road, Mary Lane, Old Minden Store Road, Crouch Road, Minden Church Road, Frank Ponderosa Road, Poff Road, Tyree Land Road, Menefee Hill Road, Rainey Hollow Road and Morst Road.