Boil-water advisory: June 26, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Rutledge Road, Coonskin Drive, Felix Lane, Welsh Drive, McCubbin Drive, Candace Drive, Hinter Drive and Hubbard Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Danese Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Danese and Maplewood and anyone in these areas who have experienced low water pressure or no water. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Hickory Road, Cherry Lane, North 3rd Street, Poplar Road and the nursing home in the Town of Glasgow. The advisory follows a storage tank being drained.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Malcom Lane in the area of the baseball field, including customers in that area who recently experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 1600-2100 blocks of Beech Street, including customers in that area who recently experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Kenwood Road, Reynolds Place, Kenwood Place, Lenora Lane and Prescott Drive in South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 155 customers on Carver Street, King Street, Charles Avenue, Marshall Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Perkins Avenue and Bunche Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 110 customers on the following streets in Princeton: 1700-4012 West Main Street, Tutor Place, Tracy Street, Pershing Place, Honaker Avenue, Rock Barn Avenue, Bailey Street, 424 Sparkle Street, Mahood Avenue and New Hope Road from West Main Street to Elmer Avenue.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Park Avenue and West Avenue in Charleston.
The Milton Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on 2nd Street and 3rd Street on Newman’s Branch.