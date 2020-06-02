Boil-water advisory: June 3, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 42nd Street, MacCorkle Avenue and Cottage Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Avesta Drive, Erie Road, Avalon Circle and Monster Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stone Road and Hickory Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 80 customers on Gordon Drive, Stratford Place, Wilbur Drive, McCann Court, Castlegate Road and Christian Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers in Oak Hill on Sanger Road, Keel Road, Dennis Allen Drive, Shady Acres Drive, Cove Drive, Prudence Road from Legends Highway to Cumbo Ridge Road, Freedom Lane, Hilltop Loop Road, Red Star Road and all side roads, Hope Drive, Calvert Drive, Mont Carr Road and Mountain View Estates Road.