Boil-water advisory: June 4, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on McCormick Avenue, Lincoln Drive, Clotine Street, Toney Drive, Barnett Drive, Rolling Oaks Estates, and a portion of Fairview Drive in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Overlook Way in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Mace Street, Bullfrog Road, Lakeview Drive, Morton Heights, Whitt Lane and Mountainview Drive in the Elkview/Pinch area.