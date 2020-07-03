Boil-water advisory: June 4, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on McCormick Avenue, Lincoln Drive, Clotine Street, Toney Drive, Barnett Drive, Rolling Oaks Estates, and a portion of Fairview Drive in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Overlook Way in South Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Mace Street, Bullfrog Road, Lakeview Drive, Morton Heights, Whitt Lane and Mountainview Drive in the Elkview/Pinch area.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 3, 2020

Austin, Daniel - 12:30 p.m., Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

Browning, James - 1:30 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Cogar, Lela - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Cook, Thermal - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Estep, Jerry - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Grose, Violet - 2 p.m., Phillips Cemetery, Ovapa.

Hager, Vaughn - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ratliff, Karen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Rose, Mary - 3 p.m., Mollohan Cemetery, Birch River.

Smith, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.