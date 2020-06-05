Boil-water advisory: June 6, 2020

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on Lakeview Drive, Pinewood Road, Spruce Drive, Willow Street, Morton Heights, Stella Drive, Upper Pinch Road and Brandy Run Road in Pinch.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Bunche Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, C Street, Hog Alley and Dow Chemical Plant, D Street. This does not include Dow Chemicals or schools in the area.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Ramsey Street, Russell Terrace, Russell Street, Duhring Street, Tazewell Street, South Mercer Street between Randolph Terrace and Bluefield/Princeton Avenue, and Rogers Street between South Mercer Street and Tyler Street.