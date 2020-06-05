Boil-water advisory: June 6, 2020

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on Lakeview Drive, Pinewood Road, Spruce Drive, Willow Street, Morton Heights, Stella Drive, Upper Pinch Road and Brandy Run Road in Pinch.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Bunche Avenue in Dunbar.  

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, C Street, Hog Alley and Dow Chemical Plant, D Street. This does not include Dow Chemicals or schools in the area.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Ramsey Street, Russell Terrace, Russell Street, Duhring Street, Tazewell Street, South Mercer Street between Randolph Terrace and Bluefield/Princeton Avenue, and Rogers Street between South Mercer Street and Tyler Street.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 5, 2020

Holstein Jr., Gary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Moore, Anna - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Smith, Dolan - 11 a.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Tanner, Billy - 4 p.m., Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana.

Wilson, Rosa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Young, Dollie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.