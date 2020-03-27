Boil-water advisory: March 28, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Beckley Road area of Spanishburg. The specific streets are Gardner Road, Kegley River Road, Moore Hollow Road, Baker Lane, Sesame Street, Ruble Avenue, Miller Street, Maxey Road, Peaceful Valley Road, Rich Creek Road, Lusk Hollow Road, Pappaw Lane, Bluestone View Avenue, Nubbins Ridge Road, Moye Lane, Gaslight Road, Maxwell Lane, Horner Lane, Mill Dam Road, Brook Branch Road, Walker Hollow Road, Wolf Creek Road and 6600-12540 Beckley Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on the following streets in the St. Clair Avenue area of Oak Hill: Hunter Street, St. Clair Avenue, Gray Street, Burkholder Avenue, Warren Avenue, Lamont Street, Roman Avenue, Duncan Avenue, Weaver Street, Trump Avenue, Clarence Drive, Sanford Street, Mankin Avenue, Wade Street and Hill Street. The advisory follows the repair of a fire hydrant.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Prospect Avenue, Quincy Street, Tremont Street and Highland Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Forest Circle and Lynn Street in South Charleston.