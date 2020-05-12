Boil-water advisory: May 13, 2020

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Hatfield Road and all side streets in Crab Orchard. The advisory follows maintenance work on the water system.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 42nd, 43rd Street, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Oakmont Road, Spruce Road, Hazel Road and Birch Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for Livingston Street and all surrounding side streets.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for Lakeview Drive and Kipawa Court in Beckley.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for Mink Crossing in Daniels.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Silkwood Lane, Honeyrose Lane and Hunterwood Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Old Lashmeet Road in Lashmeet.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue, Fitzgerald Street, Russell Street and 1st Avenue in West Charleston.