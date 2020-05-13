Boil-water advisory: May 14, 2020

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on South Errington Road, Prudence Road (the Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tess Lane, Thurmond Road from Prudence Road intersection to RJ Coleman Railroad offices. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Whispering Way in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Carver Street, McKinney Street, Bunch Avenue and Camp Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on a portion of Rummelbrown Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Elm Street, the 1200-1300 blocks of Terrace Street and the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Hinton. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Hatfield Road in Crab Orchard, including all side streets.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Weberwood Drive, Strafford Road, Claridge Circle and Winchester Road in South Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. 
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.