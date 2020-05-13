Boil-water advisory: May 14, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on South Errington Road, Prudence Road (the Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tess Lane, Thurmond Road from Prudence Road intersection to RJ Coleman Railroad offices. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Whispering Way in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Carver Street, McKinney Street, Bunch Avenue and Camp Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on a portion of Rummelbrown Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Elm Street, the 1200-1300 blocks of Terrace Street and the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Hinton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Hatfield Road in Crab Orchard, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Weberwood Drive, Strafford Road, Claridge Circle and Winchester Road in South Charleston.