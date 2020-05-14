Boil-water advisory: May 15, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers from the Leewood Booster to the end of the line on Decota Road, Nabab Drive, Quarrier Drive, Davis Drive, Hillside Drive, Railroad Drive, Harper Lane, Crums Lane, Rising Sun Drive, Creekside Drive, Red Warrior and Cherokee Road in Cabin Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Loflin, Wiley and Fink Street in the Mabscott area. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 49th Street, 41st Street, 43rd Street, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Oakmont Road, Spruce Road, Hazel Road and Birch Road in South Hills, Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Elm Street, the 1200-1300 blocks of Terrace Street and the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Hinton.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Whispering Way in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on a portion of Rummelbrown Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Carver Street, McKinney Street, Bunch Avenue and Camp Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on West Washington Street in Charleston.
The Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Main Street, Logan Regional Medical Center, Powerhouse Addition, Buskirk Addition, Exxon and Subway.
The Kenova Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Valley View, Old Spring Valley, Bison Subdivision, Malcolm Lane, Daisy Lane, Buffalo Creek from W.Va. 75 to Bison Subdivision and anyone who recently experienced low or no water pressure in these areas.