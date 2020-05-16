Boil-water advisory: May 16, 2020

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Patterson Drive, Sunglow Lane, Toboggan Road, Wilton Lane and Poca Fork Road between Celery Lane and Frame Road to Bufflick Road and all surrounding side streets in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Scarbro Road, Persinger Road, 1st Street, 4th Street, Park Street, Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane, and Wingrove Hill Road in Scarbro. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on South Errington Road, Prudence Road (the Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Tessa Lane, Thurmond Road from Prudence Road intersection to RJ Corman Railroad offices.

Clay Municipal Water Works has lifted the boil-water advisory for Lower Maysel and Blue Knob customers.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on West Washington Street in Charleston.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Lofilin, Wiley and Fink Street in the Mabscott area.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Coen, Myrtle - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Covert, Hester - 2 p.m., Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 11 a.m., Leon Cemetery, Leon.  

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Humphreys, Pauline - 11 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.  

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

McCutcheon, Virgil - 1 p.m., , Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery, Alderson.

Michaelson, Jean - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.  

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Reed, Deborah - 1 p.m., Attwood / Reed Cemetery, Sissonville.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Stemple Jr., Lloyd - Noon, Ravenswood Cemetery, also streaming live, see obituary.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.  

Triplett, Peter - 1 p.m., Triplett Cemetery, Triplett Ridge.

Washburn, William - 4 p.m., Liberty Square, Hurricane.