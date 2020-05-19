Boil-water advisory: May 20, 2020

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Robert C. Byrd Drive from 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive to 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive. Only the customers on the southbound side of Robert C. Byrd Drive are under this boil water advisory. This notice is being issued following a broken main line valve.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Dabney Drive in Charleston.