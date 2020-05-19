Boil-water advisory: May 20, 2020

Boil-water advisories

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Robert C. Byrd Drive from 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive to 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive. Only the customers on the southbound side of Robert C. Byrd Drive are under this boil water advisory. This notice is being issued following a broken main line valve.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Dabney Drive in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.

Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.