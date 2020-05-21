Boil-water advisory: May 21, 2020

Boil-water advisories

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


water advisories

  • The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Grassy Creek Road to the Leivasy Post Office and O’Dell Town Road and all side streets in between. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Cucumber, Newhall, Squire and Jacobs Fork areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Forest Edge Drive and Jefferson Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Pennsylvania Avenue, Conner Drive and Newhouse Drive in Charleston.
  • Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on the southbound side of Robert C. Drive from 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive to 4303 Robert C. Drive.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Bird, Eloise - 10 a.m., Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.

Harbert Jr., Kenneth - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

McLaughlin, Bill - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Price, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Young, Ernest - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.