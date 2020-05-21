Boil-water advisory: May 21, 2020

water advisories
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Grassy Creek Road to the Leivasy Post Office and O’Dell Town Road and all side streets in between. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Cucumber, Newhall, Squire and Jacobs Fork areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Forest Edge Drive and Jefferson Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Pennsylvania Avenue, Conner Drive and Newhouse Drive in Charleston.
- Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on the southbound side of Robert C. Drive from 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive to 4303 Robert C. Drive.