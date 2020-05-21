Boil-water advisory: May 22, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil- water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Ferrell Road, Crawford Lane and Runaround Lane in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Moles Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has expanded the precautionary boil water advisory in the Ferrell Road area to now include approximately 90 customers on Ferrell Road, Crawford Lane, Runaround Lane, Jo Ann Lane, Roger Lane, Walden Lane, Sexton Road, Wythal Road, Thomas Road, Roberts Lane Groundhog Lane, Blue Jay Lane, Fox Road and Donald Gene Road in St Albans.The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Dakota Drive, Mockingbird Lane, Church View Court, Ward Road, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Whitlow Lane, Painter Road, and White Oak Far, Drive in Scarbro. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 2096 Scott Depot Road to 778 Scott Depot Road Whippoorwill Lane, Poplar Estates and Burns Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

The city of Logan Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Valley Market to Cora, include Valley View. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on the following streets: Golden Lane, Sugarcamp Branch, Lakeview Drive, Paddington Avenue, Selbe Lane, Cane Fork Road, Alcan Avenue, Apple Drive, Toolmaker Road, Aurora Drive, and Kanawha State Forest Drive between Golden Lane and Aurora Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.