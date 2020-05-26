Boil-water advisory: May 27, 2020

water advisorIES
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Pea Ridge Road, Shirley Donnely Road, Upson Downs Road, Boothe Street, Odell Farm Lane, Huddleston Lane, Noyes Lane, Hemi Drive, Cherrywood Road, Tincher Street, Bowyer Place, Ramey Road, Toney Road, Evans Road and Patrick Street in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 people on Dakota Drive, Mockingbird Lane, Church View Court, Ward Road, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Whitlow Lane, Painter Road, White Oak Farm Drive in Scarbro. The advisory follows water main pipe repair.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mount Cree Drive in Cool Ridge. The advisory follows a water main break.
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the top of Jackson Hill to the end of the system at Jesse Mountain. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Hopewell Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 1st Street North and Charleston Street in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Brenton Public Service District has issued boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in Riverside, Wyoming County, following the loss of water pressure.
Clay Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for some customers in Clay, specifically Dundon Bridge through town and Pisgah and Bradley Field and Hartland.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Grassy Creek Road to the Leivasy Post office, all side roads, and Odelltown Road.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 2nd Avenue in Charleston.
The City of Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Valley Market to Cora, including Valley View.
The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from 2096 Scott Depot Road to 778 Scott Depot Road, Whippoorwill Lane, Poplar Estates and Burns Road.