Boil-water advisory: May 29, 2020

The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 1200 block of Walnut Street, the 200-300 blocks of 13th Street East and any customers in the area who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Kanawha State Forest Road and Cannon Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jack Lilly Road in Nimitz. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on 1st Street North and Charleston Street in St Albans.