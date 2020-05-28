Boil-water advisory: May 29, 2020

Boil-water advisories

The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 1200 block of Walnut Street, the 200-300 blocks of 13th Street East and any customers in the area who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Kanawha State Forest Road and Cannon Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jack Lilly Road in Nimitz. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on 1st Street North and Charleston Street in St Albans.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Belcher, Drema - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Bell, Ray - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Foster, Connie - 7:45 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Gray, Glenna - 1 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Memorial Cemetery, Keslers-Cross Lanes.

Hall, Leslie - 10 a.m., Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Horn, Roger - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Myers, Joy - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Ruffin Sr., Willie - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, St. Albans.