Boil-water advisory: May 30, 2020

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 39th Street and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City.

Funerals for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Barlow Jr., Jack - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Cunningham, Jack - 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Fields, Alice - 2 p.m., Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart.

Halstead, Edna - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park.

Lovejoy, Bob - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morris, Lewis - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Summers, Matthew - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens.