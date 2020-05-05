Boil-water advisory: May 6, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil- water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Vernon Street, Elm Street, Wheatley Street, Lincoln Avenue and Washington Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 340 customers in the areas of North Charleston and Dunbar area. Areas include Moran Avenue, West Washington Street, Helena Drive, Bush Street, Woodrum Lane and all streets off of Woodrum Lane, Forbes Drive, Marion Terrace, Slaughter Drive and Woodall Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for the areas of Boyd, Crawford and Spalding.