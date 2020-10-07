Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Circle Drive, Middle Drive and Part of Westmoreland Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Buffalo Creek from the Lewis Subdivision to Rocky Top’s Pizza. The advisory includes anyone in the area who recently experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
- Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lynwood Drive, Pardee Lane, Melwood Lane and Cunningham Avenue in Beckley. This includes 2nd Street off of Lynwood Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Callie Road and McKnoll Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.