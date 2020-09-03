water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on McNabb Heights in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on Echo Road, Harmony Lane, Geary Road, Whispering Way and Joplin Place in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oglethorpe Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Roxalana Road from Marks Road to Garnett Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers beginning at 275 Dry Hill Road to the intersection of Lee Avenue. This advisory includes all side streets off this section of Dry Hill Road including Lee Avenue.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Clear Creek Water System.