Water advisories
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Daniel Boone Drive, Harper Circle and Stephens Branch areas of Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Pinnacle Drive and Pinnacle Way in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Roxalana Road from Marks Road to Garnett Drive in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Oglethorpe Road in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the McNabb Heights in Pinch.