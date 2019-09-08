Boil-water advisory: Sept. 9, 2019

water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 250 customers in South Charleston on Greenview Road, Sand Plant Road, Alum Creek Road, Champion Drive, Childress Road, Hill Aurosia Drive, Bens Branch Road, Summerfield Drive, Bays Lane, Traveler Drive, Honor Drive, Georgian Way, Parsley Lane, BallaRoad Road, Lionel Drive, Canteen Road, Newbridge Road, Crooked Creek Road, Sycamore Drive, Renault Drive, Rocky Moore Road, Quebec Drive, Hillbilly Lane and surrounding areas.
Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.