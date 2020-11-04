Saturday walk
WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will have their first Saturday walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at Kanawha State Forest. Walkers should meet in the large parking lot where the pool was located. This will mainly be a road walk to accommodate social distancing. No need to register or join, walkers can just show up and walk. For information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
St. Albans Historical Society
The St. Albans Historical Society Museum will have an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at their location at 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, which is adjacent to the historic C&O Depot.
