Charleston streets to be closed for Multifest this weekend

Kanawha Boulevard between Capitol and Clendenin streets in Charleston will be closed from 7:30 a.m. Friday through late Sunday night to accommodate Multifest.

In addition, several streets on the south side of the Kanawha River will be closed for a fireworks show Saturday evening. At 6 p.m., MacCorkle Avenue between Porter Road and U.S. 119 will be closed, as will Loudon Heights Road between the South Side Bridge and Grosscup Road. The South Side Bridge will also be closed, along with Ferry and Thayer streets.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Albright, Nancie - 11 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Parkersburg.

Blake, David - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods. 

Carroll, Marilyn - 8 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Craigo, Betty - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Cumpston, Barbara - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Harper III, Charles - 7 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Hudson, Geraldine - 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Jones, Robert - 11 a.m., Davis Funeral Home, Clarksburg.

Legg, Michael - 7 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Moore, Parker - Noon, Bible Center Church, South Charleston.

Nida, Beverly - 6 p.m.,  Elizabeth Baptist Church, Charleston.

Roberts Sr., Harley - 1 p.m., Sumerco Church of God. 

Snodgrass, Jane - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. 

Thomas, Marvin - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.