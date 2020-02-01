DUI/child safety seat checkpoint scheduled on Tuesday

The Charleston Police Department, in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, will open a DUI/child safety seat checkpoint between 5 p.m. and approximately midnight on Tuesday near the 3700 block of 7th Avenue.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, February 1, 2020

Asbury, Charles - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Cottrill, Barbara - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Cutlip, Gail - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Gerlach, Roger - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Goble, Melvin - 2 p.m., Living Water Church, Ripley.

Hambrick, Alyssa - 2 p.m., Christ Fellowship, Fayetteville.

Jackson, Gary - 2 p.m., Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton.

Kinder, Darris - 2 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.

McClure Jr., Herbert - 2 p.m., VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton.

Morris, Kimberly - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Orr, Lonna - 11 a.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.

Pickens, Elijah - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Shelton, Helen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Spence, James - 2 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Turner, Joseph - 2 p.m., Dunbar Woman’s Club, Dunbar.

Walden, John - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Wheeler, Larry - 1 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.

Williamson, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Wright, Kenneth - Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.