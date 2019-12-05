DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint scheduled for Thursday

Bays, Bertha - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Brammer, Larry - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Crouch, Patty - 1 p.m., The First Freewill Baptist Church of Chesapeake.
Ferguson, Alice - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Kenova.
Harris, Curtis - 11 a.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood.
Holcomb, Robert - 2 p.m., Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Pool.
Jarrell, Alma - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Lanham, Edward - 6 p.m., American Legion, St. Albans.
O'Dell, Shelvia - 11 a.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Russell, Edra - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Stewart II, Randall - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.